Your tastebuds could make you some serious cash.

Pringles isn't revealing what its newest flavor is yet. It wants to see what you think it is.

The right guesser wins $10,000.

All you have to do is try the new snack, send in your receipt, and enter your guess online.

The new Pringles will be at Walgreens until July 30, 2019.

You then have until August to try to win.

