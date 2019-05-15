Teens Train Free: Planet Fitness Launches New Summer Program

All over our area and at Planet Fitness locations nationwide, teenagers ages 15 to 18, can exercise for free over the summer break.

It all surrounds the "Teen Summer Challenge."

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the program from the Planet Fitness in Blakely. It's one of the hundreds of participating Planet Fitness gyms across America.

The teen challenge starts Wednesday, May 15, and continues through September 1.

Organizers with the program say the "Teen Summer Challenge answers the call for teens to pursue at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous daily physical activity as recommended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services."

Additionally, all teens who sign up are automatically entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes.

HOW TO SIGN UP:

Find a Planet Fitness location near you,  head here.

Teens ages 15 through 17 will need a parent/guardian to sign a waiver when they sign up, but can then workout alone.

Those who are already 18 do not need a parent/guardian.

To learn more about the "Teen Summer Challenge," click here.

