Taking in the Sunshine and Fresh Air in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was all laughs and sunshine at Minisink Park near Delaware Water Gap. That's where Newswatch 16 found this crew playing on the swings.

"They were getting sick of being in their cages. We got them out here in the beautiful sunshine, nice cool breeze. It's turning into summer," said Vic Shakapoulis, Delaware Water Gap.

3-year-old Sebastian was too busy moving and grooving on his bike to chat.

4-year-old Lena agreed to talk to Newswatch 16, but only if she could stay on her swing.

"What's your favorite part about summer and warm weather?"

"Well we can finally play outside and swim," said Lena.

"She like stomping in the muddy puddles! But yeah, finally shoes and sandals are good, but mud boots are good, too," said Jay Cooper, Delaware Water Gap.

Whether people were playing at the park, grabbing something to eat outside on Main Street or simply just walking their dog. Every single one, happy to see just a little bit of sunshine.

"Oh, I am just out here walking my dog and enjoying this nice beautiful weather," said Wulph Lambert.

Lambert lives on Main Street in Stroudsburg. He says it's no easy task walking his dog, King, in the rain, so he's happy for a dry day.

"Oh, it's really bad. Especially after you have the smell and when you come home you have to dry him out. It's really bad. I don't like it," said Lambert.

Others hope the sunshine sticks around, especially with Memorial Day festivities just around the corner.