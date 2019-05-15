Schuylkill Haven vs Blue Mountain baseball

Rivals Schuylkill Haven and Blue Mountain hooked up in the Schuylkill League baseball semifinals. Nate Nabholz pitched into the 7th, allowed just one hit and struck out 14 in the Eagles 8-2 win.
