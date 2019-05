Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- Newswatch 16's Mindi Ramsey was shaping young minds at Clarks Summit Elementary School in Lackawanna County on Tuesday.

It was Career Day and Mindi talked to the students about how we cover news and what she does here at The News Station.

She also had the children put together a mock newscast with students pretending to be anchors and reporters. One even chose to be Meteorologist joe Snedeker.