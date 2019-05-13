× Wood-Mode Closing, Laying Off Workers

KREAMER, Pa. — One of the largest employers in one county in our area suddenly told workers it is closing and laying off all of its workers.

Snyder County’s largest employer closed its doors abruptly Monday afternoon.

Wood-Mode announced it is closing its plant in Kreamer, effective immediately. All its employees are losing their jobs.

Employees found out Monday afternoon that Wood-Mode is closing. Workers were told to leave the property and not return to work on Tuesday.

Wood-Mode manufactured custom cabinetry at its plant in Kreamer. According to Snyder County government, in 2014 Wood-Mode had 1,000 employees. It was still the largest employer in the county.

Several employees have emailed Newswatch 16 and said Wood-Mode employed around 900 people and everyone was laid off late Monday.

One person said, “I have 22 years in at the plant and now I have to file unemployment and pray to find another job. We are all in shock.”

Law enforcement officers were at Wood-Mode as employees were leaving to make sure everything went smoothly.