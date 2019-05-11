Four People Shot at Home in Poconos

Posted 9:47 pm, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, May 11, 2019

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police say four people were shot at a home in the Poconos and the alleged shooter is in custody.

Troopers and EMS were called to a home along Bayberry Road in Chestnuthill Township near Effort around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say those four victims were taken to the hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.

State police say the person who pulled the trigger is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

