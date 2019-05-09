Son Sentenced for Mom’s Killing in Bradford County

Posted 6:34 pm, May 9, 2019, by

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who killed his mother in Bradford County must serve at least three and a half years in prison.

Matthew Haverly spoke with Newswatch 16 after his mom’s body was found in Wyalusing Creek, just across the road from her home near Camptown.

At the time, he gave the impression he didn’t know anything about the woman’s death.

Even now, nearly a year later, he claims he doesn’t recall his crimes but he acknowledges he is the one who killed his mother, Patricia, in Bradford County.

