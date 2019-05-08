Child, Grandfather Die in Shamokin Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- Two people -- a grandfather and his a 3-year-old granddaughter -- died in a one-car crash in Shamokin Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver, a 68-year-old man, crashed his SUV head-on into a concrete wall along West Montgomery Street around 8 a.m.

Crews said the man and his 3-year-old granddaughter died in the wreck. Their names have not been released.

Investigators believe the man was driving downhill on West Montgomery Street. Shamokin police are not sure if he had a medical emergency or if the vehicle malfunctioned, but the man did not use his brakes.

The chief does not believe the man was wearing a seatbelt. He says there were two car seats in the vehicle, but police are not sure if the child was strapped into one.

Investigators have not yet released the names of the victims.