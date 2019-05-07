West Scranton @ Abington Heights softball

Abington Heights took their 12-0 record when they hosted West Scranton in HS softball. The Lady Comets scored four runs in the 7th, but it wasn't enough as they suffered their first loss of the season. Lady Invaders won 8-6.
