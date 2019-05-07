Healthy Eating Cooking Competition at Food Bank

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Local chefs gathered in Lycoming County for a friendly competition.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank hosted its first "Chopped" competition at its new community learning kitchen in Williamsport on Tuesday.

Two teams led by local chefs created a new dish using ingredients from the food bank.

"We're getting tons and tons of fresh produce on a daily basis that we distribute through all of these counties, so we are trying to make sure the products we serve have a healthy tone to them," said Frank Pellegrino, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank board member.

The event helped raise money for the food bank, and organizers plan to make this an annual event.

