WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The largest fundraiser of the year for a church in Wilkes-Barre is underway.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on East Ross Street kicked off its annual Greek Food Festival Tuesday.

Specialties like spanakopita and gyros are on the menu along with Greek cookies and pastry baskets for Mother's Day.

The Greek Food Festival runs through Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.