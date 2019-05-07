Catfish Caught in Susquehanna River Sets New PA Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- An angler has set the new state record for reeling in a massive flathead catfish from the Susquehanna River.

The colossal catfish weighs in at a whopping 50 pounds and is more than three-and-a-half feet long.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission confirms the record catch was hauled in last month along the Susquehanna in York County.

The fisherman, John Bonawitz from Lancaster County, nabbed the big fish after a 25-minute fight.

Bonawitz kept the catfish alive until the record was confirmed.

He and his nephew then released it--alive--back into the Susquehanna River.