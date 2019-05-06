Susquehanna Valley Mall Owes Millions on Mortgage, Could be Headed for Sheriff’s Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Susquehanna Valley Mall could soon be headed for a sheriff's sale in Snyder County. The mortgage holder filed for the sheriff's sale to recover nearly $34 million owed by the mall.

Driving around the Susquehanna Valley Mall, Newswatch 16 saw empty parking lots, weeds growing out of the sidewalk and shuttered storefronts.

Now, the mall could be going to a sheriff's sale in August. Interested buyers would be able to bid on the property.

"It's pretty scary in there. It's very empty," Kathleen Biddinger of Milton said.

"I am so disappointed. This is my favorite place to shop. I'm very sorry to hear that," Sandy Campbell of Selinsgrove said.

While some shoppers Newswatch 16 spoke to are upset the mall has fallen on hard times, they are not entirely surprised. Some of their favorite stores here have recently closed.

"Everything is moving out. It just looks like that's the way. I'm not one of these people that like the online shopping, though. I want to be able to touch, try on, and see what I want," Diane Kerstetter of Mount Pleasant Mills said.

The mall could be taken off the list for the sheriff's sale if the mall files for bankruptcy or the mall and the mortgage holder reach an agreement.

Regardless of what happens, the mall says it will not close. Some shoppers buy that, others do not.

"That at least gives me a little bit of hope," Campbell said.

"A lot of times they just say that to keep people from getting worked up and aggravated. That's what I think," Roger Biddinger of Milton said.

The sheriff's sale listing is tentatively set for August 9th in Snyder County.