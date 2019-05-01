School Bus Driver Sentenced for DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A school bus driver in Monroe County was sentenced Tuesday for driving under the influence.

Lourdes Torres was sentenced to 11 to 23 months followed by three years on probation.

Torres was arrested last May after a school resource officer in the East Stroudsburg School District spotted the bus driving erratically as it went to pick up students at Smithfield Elementary.

Torres had already dropped off more than a dozen high school students before she was stopped. She admitted to having a couple vodkas before her shift in Monroe County.



