Cooler Weather Putting Damper on Plant Sales

DUNMORE, Pa. — Some parts of our area woke up to a thick frost earlier this week, and it was a cold start to May on Wednesday.

Floral stores are seeing business slow as people are waiting for the weather to warm up a bit.

It is the middle of spring, but temperatures have been a lot cooler.

Cloudy skies have made for slower business at Jerry’s For All Seasons in Dunmore. Shoppers are planning to wait until the weather warms to begin planting.

“You think it would be time, but you think about it and realize it is a little bit too cold. You want it to be spring, but it is not spring just yet,” Erin Malloy said.

“We have not had much sunshine, but hopefully, it will come. It is a little cool, rainy, so I know the better weather is coming,” Jim Bedford said.

All sorts of potted and hanging plants fill the store’s greenhouse.

It’s not just the cold temperatures that have kept Jim Bedford from planting this year, but also the rain.

“You don’t know. If you get flowers, you do not know what type of weather you’ll get; hail and it is all gone,” said Bedford.

Cooler weather has business down, but owners are hoping that warmer weather is on the way.

Ron Maas tells Newswatch 16 he is waiting until the middle of May to begin his gardening. There’s still the danger of frost until then.

“We do plant vegetables but we wait until the end of May. Flowers we start on Mother’s Day, especially flowers that come back every year,” said Maas.

Planters are hoping warmer weather comes soon so they can really get to work planting and growing.