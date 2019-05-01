Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire

The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is getting set to host its flagship event, the Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire.

It happens this Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event draws about 1,000 people. Admission is free.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the festival on Wednesday.

Organizers say the Maker Faire celebrates the DIY attitude.

Everything from high-tech robotics to master crafts, food, music, art, STEM, trades are all on display.

For the event’s webpage,  click here!

Although registration for makers/exhibitors closed last month, head here to see what will be on display this year.

