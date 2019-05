Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- The Kingston Historical Society is hosting a "Then and Now" exhibit beginning Wednesday, May 1.

Newswatch 16 got a sneak peek on Tuesday at the photographs showing Kingston corners through the years.

Organizers say the exhibit will show pictures of the borough's central intersection and its transformation from the 1800s to today.

The exhibit can be found in the gallery at the Pierce Street Deli in Kingston until May 15.