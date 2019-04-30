Some Charges Against Corrections Officer Dismissed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- Some charges have been dismissed against a corrections officer from Northumberland County who's accused of nearly striking a prison employee with her vehicle.

A judge dismissed five misdemeanor charges against Holly Olvany of Sunbury at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

She still faces a summary count of careless driving and a misdemeanor for allegedly using a urine test kit to mask drugs.

After her arrest, Olvany was suspended with pay from the Northumberland County jail.