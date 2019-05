Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A man who admitted sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Lackawanna County will spend up to 14 years behind bars.

Joshua Flores of Carbondale was sentenced Tuesday to six to 14 years in prison followed by six years probation.

Police in Carbondale say he assaulted the girl at a home in the city in August 2018.

Flores pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault earlier this year.

Flores will also have to register under Megan's Law for life.