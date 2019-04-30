New Management at Fairlane Village Mall

Posted 5:20 pm, April 30, 2019, by

EAST NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A struggling mall in Schuylkill County is now under new management, the same management group that has livened up a different mall near Hazleton.

Take a walk around Laurel Mall near Hazleton and you'll notice several nontraditional stores and restaurants, and more importantly, people in the mall shopping.

Travel south on I-81 to the Fairlane Village Mall near Pottsville and it's a different sight -- lots of empty storefronts, with few people.

"We want to make that another destination. With Schuylkill Mall no longer in Schuylkill County, that's really the mall that people should be going to. So our job now is to bring the businesses in. We want to bring more business into it and just build that mall up like we did here," said Laurel Mall property manager Rocco Arruzzo.

Related Story
Laurel Mall Trying to Buck Trend

Lexington Realty International, the management group that oversees the Laurel Mall, is now going to manage the Fairlane Village Mall under existing ownership. The Laurel Mall has seen steady growth in recent years, whereas Fairlane Village has trended in the opposite direction.

"We have plans in talking to businesses to come to that mall, so I think you're going to see a lot of changes within the next six months," Arruzzo said.

At the Laurel Mall, the stores are about 90 percent full. At the Fairlane Village Mall, it's about 40 percent of the stores occupied there.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.