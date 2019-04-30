‘Harry Potter’-Themed Coffee Shop Opens in Kingston

Posted 4:32 pm, April 30, 2019

KINGSTON, Pa. — A “Harry Potter”-themed coffee shop has opened in Kingston. It’s called “Steamy Hallows.”

You most likely won’t find a coffee shop quite like this one anywhere else in our area.

“I’m a huge fan of Harry Potter and I just thought this would be a cool place to come,” Renata Evans of Benton said.

Steamy Hallows is inside the Strange and Unusual Oddities Shop which has been in business for about five years.

“We wanted to open during the week so it wouldn’t be as crazy, and it was just as crazy,” Steamy Hallows and Strange and Unusual owner Josh Balz said. “So, we opened up at 3 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., I think, on the first day, we sold like 300 or 400 cups of coffee.”

Balz said he wanted to open the coffee shop inside of his oddities shop to grow his business.

“It’s helped tremendously,” Balz said. “Our sales have been great because people that are coming for the shop have never heard of our store.”

The coffee shop has Harry Potter themed drinks, decor and other odds and ends. It got the attention of Renata Evans and her godfather Bernie Vallejo said.

“I know the theme is Harry Potter but you got a bit of Ghost Adventure in here, as well,” Bernie Vallejo of Arizona said.  “So, I’m getting that feeling, too, spooky, haunted house.

Most importantly, customers said the coffee is good. Depending on what you order, you might even get a magic little trick.

“It’s delicious,” Evans said. “I’m not much of a coffee drinker, but I definitely enjoyed it.”

The coffee shop is closed on Mondays but is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

