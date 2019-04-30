× Former Penn State President Spanier’s Conviction Overturned

SCRANTON, Pa. — A federal judge from Scranton has thrown out the child endangerment conviction of former Penn State President Graham Spanier.

The ruling comes one day before Spanier was due to start serving a two-month prison sentence.

Spanier was tried and convicted of child endangerment in 2017.

On Tuesday, a judge determined Spanier was improperly charged under a 2007 law for allegedly failing to report child sex abuse by former football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Spanier was to report to the Centre County jail Wednesday morning to begin serving his sentence.

Prosecutors now have 90 days to retry Spanier.