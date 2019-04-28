Tunkhannock Area High School Robotics Team Finishes Second in Division in World Competition

Posted 11:23 pm, April 28, 2019, by

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- Some students in Wyoming County received a warm welcome home after an impressive finish in a world robotics competition.

Students from Tunkhannock Area School District's robotics team, the Tigertrons, went up against teams from across the globe in Detroit.

The team finished second in their division and took 12th place overall.

Emergency vehicles escorted the team into town Sunday evening and back to the school.

"This is pretty amazing. It's the second time in my four years on the team that we've made it to worlds, and this is the first time we've made it as finalists in our division, which is the best feeling I've ever had really," said senior Ryan Zalewski.

The big escort started at Ace Hardware and ended at the high school in Tunkhannock.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.