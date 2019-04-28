Tunkhannock Area High School Robotics Team Finishes Second in Division in World Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- Some students in Wyoming County received a warm welcome home after an impressive finish in a world robotics competition.

Students from Tunkhannock Area School District's robotics team, the Tigertrons, went up against teams from across the globe in Detroit.

The team finished second in their division and took 12th place overall.

Emergency vehicles escorted the team into town Sunday evening and back to the school.

"This is pretty amazing. It's the second time in my four years on the team that we've made it to worlds, and this is the first time we've made it as finalists in our division, which is the best feeling I've ever had really," said senior Ryan Zalewski.

The big escort started at Ace Hardware and ended at the high school in Tunkhannock.