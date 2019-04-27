We had the opportunity to visit the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's Meadowbrook Farm in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. We received a tour of this beautiful estate. The spectacular home and gardens were bequeathed to the PHS by renown florist J. Liddon Pennock. Join us on the tour of his charming stone home which offered beautiful garden vistas from every window and door. We also take you out to the gardens which are filled with unique statuary, fountains and pools.
PHS Meadowbrook Farm Estate Tour
