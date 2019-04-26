Walmart Theft Suspects Named

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Officers have released the names of two men accused in a series of Walmart heists. Police say the thieves have been at it for months.

Naquan Redding and Rashad Sanford, both from Philadelphia, are two of the three accused of stealing thousands of dollars in electronics and baby formula from Walmarts in Dickson City, Taylor, and the Pittston area.

Authorities believe Redding and Sanford have been swiping pricy headphones from stores in Philadelphia and New Jersey since February.

Officers haven't identified the third man yet.