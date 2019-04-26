× Drugs, Cash Taken in Pharmacy Burglary

HAZLETON, Pa. — Someone used a crowbar to break into a drug store in Hazleton and steal narcotics, according to the owner.

The break-in happened around 3 a.m. Friday at Heights Terrace Pharmacy on South Poplar Street in Hazleton.

The owner said the burglar cut the phone lines, so the alarm wouldn’t go off and then took all the drugs in the narcotics cabinet, along with some cash.