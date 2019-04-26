Cocktails by Moonlight

Posted 11:01 pm, April 26, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania marked 21 years of service Friday evening with its "Cocktails by Moonlight" fundraiser.

The annual fundraiser was held at Posh in downtown Scranton for the group that provides services to children and families affected by abuse.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride was the mistress of ceremonies for the event.

The event was a complete sellout as 300 people turned out for the fundraising effort in Scranton.

