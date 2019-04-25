× Students in Montour County Play Life-sized Games

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Danville High School hosted a life-size game day Thursday for students in life skill classes.

More than 100 middle and high schoolers from 8 school districts participated in a day of games including a huge Connect 4 board.

“It was fun, the food, the people, try to make great new friends and have fun,” said Lane Steinruck.

Organizers of the life-size game day near Danville tell Newswatch 16 it was a great way for students to interact with each other and work on social skills.