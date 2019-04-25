PennDOT Audit Reveals Billions Diverted from Gas Tax Fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania drivers pay the highest gas tax in the United States so why does the Keystone State have thousands of crumbling roads and bridges?

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced the findings of an audit of the Department of Transportation (PennDOT). He says more than $4 billion dollars from the Motor License Fund that were meant for PennDOT projects has instead gone to the state police.

He says that means money from the gas taxes don't go as far to fund road and bridge repairs.

"While the state police deserve to be funded, I don't think people are thrilled, in fact, I think most people are upset that their gas taxes are siphoned off for purposes other than roads and bridges," said DePasquale.

The auditor general went on to say lawmakers have acted to cap the amount of money going to state police but says that money is meant for road repairs, not police funding.