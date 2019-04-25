PennDOT Audit Reveals Billions Diverted from Gas Tax Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania drivers pay the highest gas tax in the United States so why does the Keystone State have thousands of crumbling roads and bridges?
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced the findings of an audit of the Department of Transportation (PennDOT). He says more than $4 billion dollars from the Motor License Fund that were meant for PennDOT projects has instead gone to the state police.
He says that means money from the gas taxes don't go as far to fund road and bridge repairs.
"While the state police deserve to be funded, I don't think people are thrilled, in fact, I think most people are upset that their gas taxes are siphoned off for purposes other than roads and bridges," said DePasquale.
The auditor general went on to say lawmakers have acted to cap the amount of money going to state police but says that money is meant for road repairs, not police funding.
7 comments
Jim hacky (@HackyJim)
That’s It I’m buying a wind powered car and a case of beans that’s how I’m getting my tax money back!
Bobby Jackson
Awesome! The most violent, dangerous gang in America has stolen billions from us. This is outrageous. Add it to the list of places that steal millions and billions from us.
Mark Thepoll
Um, surprise? Where to even begin with this one, and not a new thing in this State, either. Would anyone be surprised if nothing happens even after this “big reveal”?
Bobby Jackson
Nothing will happen to any of these thuggs.
lickerblisters
Well well well. This would explain all the brand new charcoal colored (street camouflage) cruisers wouldn’t it?! Mr. Depasqaleale seems to doing a good job cleaning up dirty Pennsylvania
Isn’t that right Scranton? I’m looking forward to these future indictments.
lickerblisters
All these ads are screwing up my spelling. “DEPASQUALE” There!
Joe Justjoe (@ForjoeJustjoe)
This is outright fraud, sheeple of Pa. What will you do about it, besides pay more in taxes when they tell you to?