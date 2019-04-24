× New Digital and Social Media Conference Coming To University of Scranton

Whether you’re looking to beef up your social media skills, launch a YouTube channel for your business or improve your professional LinkedIn page, a new and free event hitting the University of Scranton could help.

The U’s inaugural Digital and Social Media Conference (USSDMC) will take place from 9 . a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 30 in the DeNaples Center at The University of Scranton.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the conference on Wednesday since pre-registration is required.

Click this link to RSVP. The event is geared toward high school students and working professionals.

The conference plans to educate people on: strategic management on various social media platforms, artificial intelligence and analytics, content creation and marketing, the role of influencers, video creation and YouTube for business, LinkedIn for professionals, upcoming technologies, user engagement and crowdsourcing, non-profit and advocacy, and more.

The event features several social media pros who will speak during various panel discussions listed below:

1.) 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. – Advocacy and Nonprofit Social Media Management

This session will focus on best practices used by the nonprofit industry to raise awareness, increase donations, and encourage more volunteer participation. Speakers will include leaders of successful start-up nonprofit organizations as well as industry professionals.

2.) 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Social Media Marketing

This session will include industry leaders, social and digital media experts, and influencers who will talk about tools and strategies required to create successful digital and social media marketing campaigns. Topics will include marketing strategies, audience engagement, crowdsourcing, crisis management, and more. This session will also feature a 20-minute Q&A for a more engaging participant experience.

3.) 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Social Media in Sports and Entertainment

This session, led by experts from the sports and entertainment industries, will focus on best practices in these important industries. From marketing sporting events to the brand management of athletes and celebrities, this session will discuss the tools required to conduct social media marketing campaigns. Topics will include marketing events and merchandise, managing crises, community relations and more in two of the most popular and most influential industries in the world.

4.) Noon to 1 p.m. Empowerment Lunch – Building Your Own Brand on Social Media

This lunch will educate participants on how to navigate and conduct themselves in the ever-changing world of social and digital media. Speakers will include young professionals from various industries that have used social media to create powerful personal brands and find success in various areas of their professional and personal lives.

5.) 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. – College Student Panels

This session will feature speakers discussing life in college and the role of social and digital media on campus. Topics will include using social media to engage with peers and professionals, to build a professional brand, and to search for internships, careers and more.

6.) 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – College Tours

Tour Guides will be available for high school students wishing to tour and learn more about The University of Scranton. Students can participate in campus tours and sit in on various college classes.