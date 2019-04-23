Unemployment Rate Hits Record Low in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENNSYLVANIA -- The state is putting up some big numbers when it comes to jobs.

The unemployment rate hit a record low of 3.9% just about the same as the national unemployment rate.

The state set a record high number of people with jobs.

That number went up by 10,000 to more than 6.2 million.

Some of the biggest percentage gains were in education, healthcare, mining, logging, and construction.