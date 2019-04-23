Manafort Transferred to Federal Prison in Wayne County

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A former advisor to President Donald Trump, sentenced last month to federal prison, is being transferred to a facility in Wayne County.

Paul Manafort is now being housed in the minimum security section at USP Canaan near Waymart.

Manafort was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison last month as part of a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller on federal conspiracy, money laundering, and other charges.

The one-time Trump campaign chairman is still facing mortgage fraud and conspiracy charges in New York State.

He is scheduled to be released on Christmas Day 2024.

