MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Carbon County is locked up on assault charges.

According to police, John DeMatte, 51 of Mahoning Township, assaulted another person at a home along Route 443 last week.

DeMatte was taken into custody on Thursday in Franklin Township.

Police say DeMatte is behind bars in Carbon County in lieu of $100,000 bail.