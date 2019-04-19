16 To The Rescue: Viola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Viola is a sweet and spunky pit bull mix at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit. She has been there for a year.

"Viola is a young dog about 4 or 5 maybe. She's a ball of energy, loves people. She just needs a home with no dogs and no cats, so that's the difficulty with placing her right now," said Jeff Polanin, Griffin Pond.

Workers believe one of the reasons she keeps getting passed by is due to her energy level, so she'll need a family who will help her burn it off.

"A younger, active person would be great for her. She loves getting out, going for walks, running, things like that," Polanin said.

If you want to get to know the real Viola, it's recommended you spend time with her outside of the shelter.

"She doesn't really show well in her kennel. She's barking. She's loud, but if you take her out, she's the sweetest girl in the world. She just wants your love," said Polanin.

Currently, Viola needs to be the only animal in her future home, but that could change.

"I'm hoping that maybe when she decompresses from the shelter environment, she may be able to be placed for another dog if somebody wants to get one in the future, but for right now, it's probably best for her no other animals."

This little lady is quite sociable and cherishes the moments when she's on the road with her humans.

"Some of our volunteers have taken her out for the day, and they say she's nothing but fantastic out there. She's a great car rider, loves just being in the car. She tried to keep her in the backseat, but she climbed her way right up front and sat shotgun, so that was pretty great, too."

Viola just needs a hero who will spring her from the shelter life.

"She's just a lover. She's great. She loves being with people constantly, greeting people, loves taking treats. She knows sit, paw. She's just a really good dog," Polanin said.

If you are interested in adopting Viola, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com.