× Power To Save: NEPA Green Fair

SCRANTON, Pa. — There’s a variety of Earth Day events coming up all around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

One of those events coming up in Lackawanna County is family-friendly and benefits eco-friendly businesses in the area.

Spring is in the air at Nay Aug Park in Scranton and next Saturday, April 27, there’s a fair to help celebrate spring and the earth at the park.

“People can expect a really fun time in the park to celebrate Earth Day,” said manager Allison Petryk.

The NEPA Green Fair gets started with a 5k run/walk.

“The 5k starts at 9 o’clock and it will be starting at the Green House Project in Nay Aug.”

After runners and walkers cross the finish line of the 5k race in front of the greenhouse, they’ll be able to head out into Nay Aug Park where there will be nearly 70 vendors with a variety of green products.

“People can learn about environmental topics, sustainable living practices, and how they can save money by going green,” Petryk said.

One of the groups taking part in the NEPA Green Fair is the Greenhouse Project, a nonprofit organization located in the park that helps promote healthy living through whole foods and education.

“Behind the greenhouse, we have a wonderful composting system that we combine some food scraps from area restaurants with leaves from the park that are in abundance and we create compost. We’re going to be teaching composting at 12 noon,” said project director Jane Risse.

St. Francis University’s tiny classroom, which recently won the Governor’s Award of Excellence, will also be there for people to see.

“There will be someone here explaining all their green building, renewable energy, solar, biomass, things like that,” Petryk added.

Registration for the 5k is $30. You can register here.

The NEPA Green Fair itself is free and runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

41.401306 -75.641406