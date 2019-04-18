Faulty Brakes to Blame for Crash Involving School Bus

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Faulty brakes are to blame for a crash involving a school bus in Schuylkill County.

Officials say a black SUV lost their brakes along Route 924 in Mahanoy Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday causing a crash.

The SUV hit another vehicle which then hit a school bus.

Elementary school students from the North Schuylkill School District were on board at the time.

No word on any injuries after the crash in Schuylkill County.

