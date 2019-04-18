Elmo Meets Game of Thrones in Mashup to Promote Sesame Street’s ‘Respect Brings Us Together’ Campaign

If anyone can convince Cersei and Tyrion to get along, Elmo can.

As part of Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary, the iconic children’s series has launched the “Respect Brings Us Together” campaign, highlighting the importance of respecting one another, even in disagreement — and even in the case of sworn enemies.

“Respect brings us together and if anyone can convince Game of Thrones’s Cersei and Tyrion to get along, a familiar furry red friend might just be the one,” according to the Sesame Workshop.

Starting Thursday, Sesame Workshop will debut clips showing iconic television characters overcoming differences with the help of the timeless lessons and Muppets of Sesame Street.

The video above brings viewers inside Game of Thrones’ King’s Landing, where seemingly irreconcilable differences are cast in a new light with the help of a surprise visitor.

In another, a beloved blue monster pays a visit to Westworldon a mission of “cookie diplomacy.”

A music video starring award-winning hip hop artist Common and a large cast of Sesame Street Muppets includes an upbeat anthem about respect.

The “Respect Brings Us Together” campaign will roll out throughout the year.