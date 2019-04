× Former Prison Worker Sentenced for Giving Drugs to Inmates

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former contract worker at the Lackawanna County Prison will spend time behind bars for giving drugs to inmates.

Jerry Defazio, 40, of Archbald, was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Authorities say he received payments of $50 to $600 for smuggling prescription painkillers and tobacco into the Lackawanna County prison.