Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the most iconic cathedrals in the world, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, burned Monday.

Nearly 30 years ago, parishioners in one Northumberland County community watched as their house of worship came down in a similar manner.

We open the video vault to when Newswatch 16 was in Mount Carmel the day flames tore through Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church in 1991.