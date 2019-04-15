Spring Storm Hits Scranton, Closes Schools and Streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The city of Scranton and the surrounding area took a direct hit from Monday's morning's line of severe thunderstorms.

Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo is in Scranton with a look at some of the incredible damage.

Part of the facade on one of the parking decks on the Adams Plaza Parking Garage collapsed early Morning morning.

The stone landed on the sidewalk and on part of Mulberry Street.

Police and the Scranton fire department closed the 500 block of Mulberry Street.

Inspectors will check to see if other parts of the structure are also in danger of falling to the street.

Just a short distance away, parts of the hill section in Scranton looked like a war zone. Trees and power lines are down. Streets are closed, and hundreds of homes are without electricity.

The same goes for south Scranton. The overnight winds took down tree limbs. Police had to close some streets, and drivers were forced to take a detour.

PP&L Electric has crews out trying to get the power back on.

The overnight storm was more than wind. It was rain. Poor drainage areas were flooded. Cars were stuck as drivers tried to maneuver through the high water.

Several Scranton streets remain closed Monday morning.

Crews are asking people to avoid Moosic Street, Harrison Avenue, Wheeler Avenue, and the entire Hill Section of Scranton. Hospital employees will be allowed through the roadblocks.

Experts say to treat every power line as if it is live and to never try to drive through high water.

William Prescott Elementary, John G. Whittier Elementary #2, and McNichols Plaza Elementary Schools will be closed Monday, April 15, due to a power outage caused by the severe storms.

To check for power outages:

