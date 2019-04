Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lots of damage around Wayne Co. from the overnight storm. @PennDOTNews is busy making repairs, so are utility crews. Roads closed or down to one lane. @WNEP @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/VUGvCMirQP — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) April 15, 2019

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Heavy rain washed away part of a road in Wayne County.

A large chunk is missing from Shuman Road near Honesdale. A creek passes underneath the roadway.

There is no word how long it will take to fix Shuman Road, but PennDOT crews are already working on repairs to Route 191 just outside of town where the rains washed away one side.

There are other roads closed in Wayne County as utility crews handle damage from the storm.