Spinning Vinyl in Honor of Record Store Day at Marywood University

SCRANTON, Pa. — National Record Store Day is Saturday and the radio station at Marywood University in Lackawanna County is getting into the groove.

Vinyl-Thon weekend at the university’s radio station, WVMW-FM 91.7, celebrated by live DJ’s spinning records on the turntables all weekend long.

“Records bring a whole other life to music. They are lively. Obviously, anyone that spun a record can say they are a more lively source of music,” said Kat Bischak.

WVMW won an award for last year’s Vinyl-Thon.

This year’s event wraps up at 7 a.m. Sunday in Lackawanna County.

