Former Sawmill in Carbondale Collapsing

Posted 6:09 pm, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29PM, April 13, 2019

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- An old sawmill in Lackawanna County has started to collapse.

The Carbondale Fire Department responded to the abandoned sawmill along Porter Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the heavy rains might have been the last straw for the building.

No one was hurt when part of the building started crumbling.

Officials urge the community to stay away from the property until code enforcement can decide what must be done with the building in Lackawanna County.

