× Dead Dogs in Freezer, Deplorable Conditions in Susquehanna County Home

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators found what they call deplorable conditions inside a home where state police seized close to 20 dogs and found three that were dead.

Those three dead dogs were found in a freezer on the property in Susquehanna County. Police took 17 other dogs from the home on Muckey Run Road in Liberty Township, near the New York State line.

Troopers say some of the animals seized from that home were initially taken to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter after living in filth.

Authorities said the floors were covered in animal waste. A garage on the property recently burned.

Investigators say the owner of those dogs is self-proclaimed dog breeder Amber Darrow.

A humane officer describes the dogs seized from Darrow’s home as small and medium size and veterinarians are working to heal lesions and skin infections found on the dogs.

Police say they also discovered three dead dogs that were being stored inside a kitchen freezer in the home.

Investigators said Darrow had methamphetamine and other drug items with her.

According to police paperwork, Darrow is facing animal cruelty, neglect, and drug charges right now. It is unclear if she is in police custody.

Humane officers at Griffin pond Say the animals are being moved to an undisclosed location for safety reasons.