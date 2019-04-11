× Carbon County Man Accused of Online Threats against Religious, Racial Groups

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County is facing federal charges for making online threats against religious and racial groups.

Corbin Kauffman, 30, of Lehighton, was charged last week.

Federal investigators said Kauffman used various aliases online to post hundreds of anti-Semitic, anti-black, and anti-Muslim messages, images, and videos.

Several of these posts included threats to various religious and racial groups, and one included a digitally created image of Kauffman aiming an AR-15 rifle at a congregation of praying Jewish men.

Other posts allegedly expressed a desire to commit genocide and “hate crimes,” and called for or depicted images of the killing of Jewish people, black people, and Muslim people.

Kauffman also allegedly posted pictures of acts of vandalism he committed, including anti-Semitic graffiti at a public park, and the defacement of a display case at the Chabad Jewish Center in Ocean City, Maryland with white supremacist and anti-Semitic stickers.