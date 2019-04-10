× Easter Egg Hunt for All Abilities

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Easter egg hunt for all abilities was the goal of one event that took place in Luzerne County Wednesday.

It was all smiles inside a Mohegan Sun Pocono ballroom in Plains Township for the Brighter Journeys third annual Easter egg hunt.

Brighter Journeys is a nonprofit organization that was started by mothers of children with special needs.

“With us going to Easter egg hunts in the past, we realized that there needs to be something better for our children,” said Lisa Urbanski of Brighter Journeys.

At this event, children and adults with special needs are able to find Easter eggs, meet the Easter bunny, and have fun with their classmates.

“Being able to enjoy an Easter egg hunt without all the competition and stress of having other kids,” said life skills teacher Christina Arasteh.

Teaching aides and parents tell Newswatch 16 they are thankful an event exists like this for their children.

“It’s awesome,” said parent Nicole Ash. “They can participate in something that they normally can’t participate in, so it’s an all-abilities event and the smiles on their faces just for the egg hunt, let alone all of the extras, are given today. It’s just awesome so glad to be part of it.”

“For my husband and I having a child with special needs, to see where he was at at different egg hunts, and then to see him come here and have a blast, and take his time and have so much fun with his friends, it just fills your heart,” Urbanski said.

Organizers say close to 1,000 are participating in this year’s event, about twice as many as hunted for eggs last year. They hope this event continues to grow in the years to come.