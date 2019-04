DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A train derailment has roads closed in part of Lackawanna County.

Eagle Lane is closed near the intersection with Enterprise Lane in Dickson City because of the wreck, according to police.

Four cars completely derailed and three cars partially derailed.

There is no word on what the train is hauling.

Police have not said what led to the wreck.

Developing story, check back for updates.