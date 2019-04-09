Larksville Police Search for Dump Truck Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARKSVILLE, Pa. -- Larksville police are searching for the driver involved in a dump truck crash on Monday.

Wayne Kravitz of Larksville was celebrating his birthday with family when there was an unexpected noise outside his house.

"I can't believe something of this magnitude happened because when it happened it sounded like something exploded," Kravitz said. "The house shook, and we just don't know what happened."

He came outside to find a dump truck had crashed at the end of his driveway on Wilson Street, spilling large rocks it was hauling.

Kravitz, who is a part-time EMT, ran to help the driver inside the truck.

"As we were coming down the driveway, I saw the individual climb out of the dump truck from the passenger's side and take off down the street," Kravitz said.

Since the crash happened, Kravitz is wondering who is going to pay to fix the damage to his yard and haul the rocks away.

"(I'm) heartbroken because of the fact that there's probably $10,000-$20,000 worth of damage that's going to have to come out of my pocket."

Police said the man driving the truck has still not been found. They would not release many details about the crash, but they did say they have a person of interest.

"Its heart-sickening to think that someone could do something like that and just walk away and you don't know if they'll get caught or what the deal is."

Newswatch 16 called the company listed on the side of the dump truck, but haven't heard back.

If you have any information about this crash, you're asked to contact Larksville police.