First Day of Deer Season Changing

Posted 10:24 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, April 9, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In a massive change in the state’s most popular hunting season, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has changed the first day of rifle deer hunting season.

The game commission gave preliminary approval in January, and on Tuesday made it official.

The opening day of rifle deer season moves from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The vote was 5-3.

Those who supported the change believe it will entice more people to hunt. It will help hunters who can’t get the first Monday after Thanksgiving off from work or school.

Opponents cited tradition and crowded highways on the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Rifle deer season has started on the Monday after Thanksgiving since 1963.

The change takes effect this year. The season will open on November 30, 2019.

4 comments

  • Ron Kubowicz

    I don’t think this will be accepted favorably by as many hunters as the game commission thinks. With the dwindling amount of private land to hunt a lot of guys get together and buy land to build a camp/club and use the weekend after Thanksgiving to set the camps up.Many of these camps are set up near public game lands. Plus, how many hunters get the day after Thanksgiving off as part of the holiday? My opinion is that this will result in fewer hunters instead of the rise in numbers as the game commission envisions

